Reneé Rapp says the day she got flowers from Beyoncé was “the greatest morning of my life”

Everyone should be aware that Beyoncé is — apparently — watching. Just ask Reneé Rapp.

The singer and actress tells The Hollywood Reporter that four days after she sang Bey’s song “Daddy Lessons” at her February 13 show in Paris, Beyoncé sent flowers to her hotel in Amsterdam — something she documented on Instagram at the time.

“I’ve had the greatest morning of my life. I’m gassed,” Reneé told the publication.

“I’ve never been speechless in my life. It’s literally going to make me cry,” she continued. “She is everything — and the reason that I know how to sing. I would sit down and listen to her different tonalities and phonics and phrasing styles and be like, ‘Please, Jesus, let me be able to do this.’ ”

In addition, growing up, Reneé said, “I had body dysmorphia and feeling like I had too much of an a**. If I felt badly about my body, my mother would make me sing ‘Bootylicious,’ and it was everything to me.”

As for how she plans to preserve her gift, Reneé said that she’s “going to dry the flowers and I’m going to frame them.”

Reneé also told The Hollywood Reporter that prior to getting her record deal, she auditioned for American Idol, The Voice and America’s Got Talent, to no avail. “It didn’t go anywhere. They wouldn’t put me past the first little round,” she explained. “You know how people go into the room for American Idol? I wasn’t in the f***** room.”

But she’s got the last laugh: She has a hit single, “Not My Fault,” climbing the charts, her debut album, Snow Angel, has racked up 252 million streams, and she’s done a sold-out U.S. tour. She was also the musical guest on Saturday Night Live, and she’ll play Coachella in April.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.