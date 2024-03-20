Renée Rapp visits ‘Sesame Street’: “I will always … ride for Elmo”

Someone seemingly told Reneé Rapp how to get to Sesame Street.

The “Not My Fault” singer shared video and photo on Instagram showing that she recently got to visit the set of the iconic children’s show. She’s grinning and snuggling with Elmo in the post, which she captioned, “mom I was literally on Sesame Street.”

Reneé also posted a photo of her as a toddler, wearing a pair of Elmo shoes. On her Instagram Story, according to Billboard, she wrote, “My dad had to repair the bottoms of those slippers 3 times because I insisted on wearing them out of the house as a kid.”

“Let’s get it clear,” she added. “I will always f****** ride for elmo.”

