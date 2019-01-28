“Rent” Could Be Fox’s Last Broadway Musical

Last night Fox aired its rendition of the Broadway musical Rent and it may be their last.
The reason why is that the network sees a more lucrative deal could be made by creating their own musical using the music of an artist.
“By basing the live musical telecast on one composer, you could have one-stop shopping for rights,” says Vermont Law professor Oliver Goodenough. “you would also be building off a known property, which seems a successful strategy in today’s world.”
It’s also the belief that doing a musical based on hits from popular artists could attract more viewers and lead to even bigger opportunities.
What artist do you think has the music big enough to do a full musical? Would you watch a musical based off of an artist’s music? Did you watch Rent?
