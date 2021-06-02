Reopening Day: Mask Mandate Gone, with Exceptions
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s Reopening Day in Ohio.
Progressive Field and the Palace Theatre are among the venues opening back up to full capacity.
The coronavirus mask mandate has been taken off as of 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday.
But, Governor Mike DeWine reminds those not fully vaccinated that they should wear masks while indoors.
He says a significant number of Ohioans is still at risk, and that includes all children under the age of 12.
Some mandates do remain in effect for nursing homes and assisted living centers.
A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or two weeks after the single dose of the the Johnson & Johnson.
You want to keep that mask handy though.
SARTA says they continue to be required on transit buses around the country, per the Department of Transportation, the TSA and the CDC.
Masks are being required as well in airports, and on planes and trains through September 13.
SARTA CEO Kirt Conrad says even though Ohio’s mandate is coming off, his agency operates under federal rules.