Rep. Ayanna Pressley Proposes Lowering Voting Age to 16

Freshman Rep Ayanna Pressley (D) Massachusetts is proposing changing the legal age to vote from 18 down to 16 years old. She said some people question the maturity of the youth-she said she does not question it.

Beginning at the age of 16, young people are contributing to both the labor force and their local economies by paying income taxes and yet they are deprived their right to vote. The amendment was postponed meaning there is potential for further consideration in the future. Had the bill passed, it would have taken effect in time for the 2020 elections.