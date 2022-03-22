Report: Billie Eilish and FINNEAS to perform on Oscars telecast
Billie Eilish and her brother/producer FINNEAS will perform their Oscar-nominated song “No Time to Die,” from the James Bond film of the same name, during the 94th Oscars ceremony on Sunday night, a source involved with the show tells The Hollywood Reporter.
The Grammy-winning siblings are considered odds-on favorites to take home the Best Original song Oscar, following wins at the Golden Globes, Critics Choice and Grammy Awards.
Two other Bond songs have nabbed Oscars over the past decade: Adele’s “Skyfall,” from the 2012 film of the same name, and Sam Smith’s “Writing’s on the Wall,” from 2015’s Spectre.
The 94th Annual Academy Awards will air live on ABC on Sunday at 8 p.m. from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
