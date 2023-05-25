Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Report: Britney Spears’ mom visits her in LA

May 25, 2023 3:59PM EDT
Share

Is Britney Spears reconnecting with her mom?

Lynne Spears was spotted visiting Britney in Los Angeles Wednesday, according to TMZ. Photos were snapped of Lynne arriving at LAX airport and later arriving at Britney’s house.

TMZ says Lynne spent about 30 minutes at the house with Britney. Britney’s husband, Sam Asghari, was also reportedly present.

Lynne also reportedly stopped by the home of Britney’s manager, Cade Hudson.

Britney has made several scathing accusations against her mother over the years, including claiming that the conservatorship was Lynne’s idea. Last August, Lynne issued a public message to Britney on Instagram.

“I have never and will never turn my back on you!” Lynne wrote, in part. “Your rejections to the countless times I have flown out and calls make me feel hopeless! I have tried everything. I love you so much, but this talk is for you and me only , eye to eye, in private.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

Stripped Down w/ Brent & Zach of SHINEDOWN
2

Enter to win $2000 for your Dad this Father's Day
3

Hall of Fame Village to Add New Ride Spike It
4

Kelly Clarkson releases “sexy-a** song” “favorite kind of high;” Maroon 5 returns with “Middle Ground”
5

Onstage at Gillette Stadium, Taylor Swift says her life “finally makes sense”