Report: Capitol Riot Suspect from Plain Set to Enter Plea

WASHINGTON, DC (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Plain Township man accused of taking part in the January 6 Capitol riot is set to plead guilty soon.
The Repository says 55-year-old John Wright’s Akron attorney filed an ‘intent to plead guilty’ notice with the DC federal court handling most of the Capitol breach cases.
He had previously pleaded not guilty to ‘obstruction of Congress’ and other charges.
There’s now a plea hearing set for August 2.
Like most of the defendants, Wright is seen on a slew of videos taken that day.
He could get up to 20 years in prison.