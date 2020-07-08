Report: CPD Not Meeting All 8 of ‘8 Can’t Wait’
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton’s police department is not meeting all of the “Eight Can’t Wait” standards demanded by the Ohio Community Coalition protest group and the national group that is behind it.
According to the Repository, Campaign Zero has the CPD meeting just three of the eight standards.
The requirement for other officers to intervene in an excessive use of force incident is one of the three.
Shooting at a moving vehicle is also prohibited,
And, the department has a “use of force” policy.
The mayor has agreed the department will comply with all eight of the standards.