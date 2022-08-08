Report: Demi Lovato is in a “healthy relationship” with musician boyfriend

RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

After the turmoil of their last relationship, Demi Lovato has apparently found happiness with someone new.

People confirms that the singer is dating a fellow musician. A source close to Demi tells the publication, “It’s a really happy and healthy relationship. He’s a super-great guy.”

Demi, who’ll release new album Holy Fvck on August 19, was last in a public relationship with actor Max Ehrich, to whom they were engaged in July 2020. Demi then called it off that September, amid much social media drama. In March 2021, Demi announced they were pansexual, “hella queer” and part of the LGBTQIA+ community.

The following month, in their docuseries Dancing with the Devil, Demi said, “I’m actually too queer to marry a man … I’m not willing to put a label on it this second, I think I will get there.”

In May 2021, Demi came out as nonbinary and changed their pronouns to they/them, but earlier this month, the singer decided to add “she/her,” because, they said, they had started to feel “more feminine.”

