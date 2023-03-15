Report: Hailey and Justin Bieber will not address ongoing Selena Gomez drama

Hailey and Justin Bieber are reportedly staying strong amid the Selena Gomez drama and will not address it publicly.

Entertainment Tonight spoke with a source who claims to be close to the married couple. They said neither Justin nor Hailey are suffering amid accusations the model had been bullying Selena on social media.

“Hailey and Justin are doing fine. They don’t want to continually deal with this repetitive, ongoing former relationship drama,” the spy claimed. “They are just taking things day by day and don’t want this to be something that impacts them negatively.”

As for why the pair won’t be speaking out about the backlash, said the insider, “Justin knows that speaking publicly about it will only amplify the situation and bring more attention to it, so they have been supporting each other privately.”

The source also had info on Selena, saying she’s ignoring the drama, as well.

“Selena is staying in her lane and doing her own thing. She is dating and open to love,” they said. “She is focused on maintaining her health, while still being attentive to her fans. Selena has been going to therapy, leaning on her friends and family, and keeping her circle close.”

The spy also had a message for fans who want to see Selena and Justin rekindle their romance, saying they “are not going to get back together … That chapter has closed for both of them. Justin and Hailey are committed to each other.”

Selena and Justin famously dated off and on for several years before separating for good in 2018. Shortly after, the “Peaches” singer began dating Hailey, and the two wed that September.

