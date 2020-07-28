Report: House Vote on Householder Possible Tuesday, Schuring Says He Needs to Go
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – With the Ohio House caucusing starting Tuesday, State Senator Kirk Schuring tells WHBC News he hopes this will lead to the removal of Speaker Larry Householder by the end of the week.
Schuring says it’s important to get new leadership in the speaker’s post.
Several candidates have been mentioned.
Householder was arrested last week by federal agents, charged with bribery and racketeering for the way he steered for passage of the Nuclear Bailout Bill.
The House could reportedly vote to oust Householder as Tuesday, according to the Columbus Dispatch.