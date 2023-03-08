Report: Justin Bieber serving as Hailey’s emotional support amid Selena Gomez controversy

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Justin Bieber is said to be stepping up to emotionally support wife Hailey Bieber amid the controversy involving his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez.

Us Weekly chatted with a source allegedly close to the couple, who described how Hailey is handling the online backlash after fans claimed she was bullying Selena on social media. The insider told the outlet Hailey is “leaning on Justin and knows he has her back no matter what.”

“Justin has been an amazing support system for Hailey throughout all this,” the spy claimed. “He knows how happy Hailey felt after she and Selena made amends and thought they had put this all behind them.”

The source also said their relationship is benefiting from the drama. “Their marriage is stronger than ever, and it’s challenging times like this that only strengthen their bond,” the spy said.

Justin has not publicly addressed the controversy, but he did reportedly endure hecklers at the Rolling Loud festival over the weekend.

A festivalgoer captured video of the crowd chanting “F*** Hailey” as Justin made a surprise appearance during ﻿Don Toliver‘s set. He was there to promote their new collab, “Private Landing,” and appeared to ignore the inflammatory chants.

The Hailey and Selena drama sparked in January after fans took issue with a few of the model’s social media posts that they said mocked Selena’s physical appearance — such as her weight or how she styled her eyebrows.

Since then, Hailey has been hemorrhaging Instagram followers, while Selena has become the most followed woman on the platform.

As of Wednesday, 49.4 million people follow Hailey, while 396 million people follow Selena.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.