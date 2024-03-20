Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Report: Justin Timberlake’s new tour will be his biggest yet

March 20, 2024 3:13PM EDT
Justin Timberlake‘s upcoming Forget Tomorrow World Tour is shaping up to be a big one.

Insiders tell Hits Daily Double that the tour, which kicks off April 29 in Vancouver and then returns to North America for another leg on October 4 in Montreal, has become the fastest-selling one of Justin’s career. Dozens of dates are already sold out, and more than 1 million tickets have been sold in North America and Europe.

The tour is also expected to be Justin’s highest-grossing tour of his career: It’s expected to take in $140 million for the 70+ shows he has scheduled.

Justin’s been previewing the tour with intimate free shows in various cities. His March 13 show in LA made headlines because he staged a *NSYNC reunion, bringing the rest of the group out to sing a few of their classic hits plus their new collaboration, “Paradise.”

Justin’s new album, Everything I Thought It Was, which came out on March 15, is expected to debut in the top five on the Billboard 200.

