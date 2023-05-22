Report: Katy Perry buys $11 million LA penthouse

Katy Perry’s got a new penthouse.

According to Dirt, the singer recently purchased an $11 million penthouse condo in Los Angeles’ Sierra Towers skyscraper. The property was previously owned by the daughter of billionaire Garmin founder Min Kao.

The two-bedroom, three-bathroom condo has amenities that include a movie room and a yoga wall.

Katy primarily lives in her $14 million estate in Montecito, California, with partner Orlando Blo

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.