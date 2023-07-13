Report: Kylie Minogue to launch cabaret-style Las Vegas residency this fall

Kylie Minogue is going to do “The Loco-Motion” in Sin City this fall.

The Las Vegas Review Journal says that sources familiar with Kylie’s plans have confirmed that this October, she’ll take over a new nightclub at The Venetian called Voltaire for a cabaret-style residency.

The dance music icon, currently enjoying a comeback hit with the song “Padam Padam,” will perform weekends at the club, which will have a capacity of 1,000, the Journal reports. Voltaire will include the latest production values, just like the theaters at other casinos, but instead of seats, it’ll have booths and bottle service.

Kylie seemed to confirm her plans earlier this week when she was asked by Andy Cohen on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live if she had plans for a residency. She said, “Very possibly.”

Australia’s best-selling female artist of all time, Kylie’s discography includes hits like “Can’t Get You Out of My Head,” “Spinning Around,” “Love at First Sight,” “I Should Be So Lucky” and of course, “The Loco-Motion.” She’s also had a string of number-one hits on the Billboard dance chart.

“Padam Padam” is from Kylie’s new album Tension, which is due out September 22.

