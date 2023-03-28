Report: Lady Gaga, BLACKPINK invited to perform at White House for upcoming state dinner

President Joe Biden will welcome South Korea’s president, Yoon Suk Yeol, next month and has reportedly reached out to both Lady Gaga and BLACKPINK to perform during the visit.

Korea JoongAng Daily reports Biden will host Yoon and first lady Kim Keon Hee on April 26, which will culminate in a state dinner that’ll feature a joint culture event. The president has reportedly asked Gaga and the K-pop superstars to assist with the event.

YG Entertainment, which reps BLACKPINK, said in a statement on Tuesday, “We have received the offer and are discussing the matter.” It is unknown at this time if they will accept, as the ladies are scheduled to perform in Mexico City on April 26 and April 27 as part of their BLACKPINK World Tour [Born Pink].

It is also unknown if Gaga will be in attendance.

For those who might think the pairing is random, BLACKPINK and Gaga know each other. BLACKPINK was featured on the song “Sour Candy” off of Gaga’s latest album, Chromatica.

The White House announced the state dinner earlier this month, saying it will be held to commemorate “the 70th anniversary of the U.S.-ROK alliance, which is critical to advancing peace, stability, and prosperity for our two countries, the Indo-Pacific, and around the world.”

