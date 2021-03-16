      Breaking News
COVID Vaccination For Ohioans Has New Timeline

REPORT: No Evidence Foreign Actors Disrupted Election

Mar 16, 2021 @ 4:44pm

WASHINGTON D.C. (AP) – U.S. officials say they found no evidence that foreign actors changed votes or otherwise disrupted the voting process in last November’s presidential election.

That’s according to a government report released Tuesday, affirming the integrity of the contest won by President Joe Biden.

But U.S. officials say they did track a “broader array” of foreign countries that took steps to influence the election than in past cycles.

The report from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence says Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized influence operations aimed at harming Biden’s candidacy and supporting Republican Donald Trump, the incumbent, but Russians did not hack election infrastructure.

Popular Posts
Run for Texas Governor Now ‘A Real Consideration,’ Matthew McConaughey Says
77-Year-Old Substitute Teacher Who Lives In Car Gifted $27,000 Check By Former Student
500K Disney Fans Want Depp Back For "Pirates 6"
Listen- Dave and Jimmy: Love In A Dangerous Time Means Being Mindful Of Your Neighbors
Listen- Dave and Jimmy: Do You Know Today's Slang?