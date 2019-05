Report: OSU Knew About Team Doctor’s Abuse

(ONN) – Investigators say that from 1979 to 1997, at least 177 male students were sexually abused by an Ohio State University team doctor who killed himself.

The university released findings on Friday from a law firm that investigated claims about Richard Strauss for the school.

The report concludes that university personnel at the time had knowledge of complaints and concerns about Strauss’ conduct as early as 1979 but failed to investigate or act meaningfully.

The claims involve athletes from at least 16 sports, plus Strauss’ work at the student health center and his off-campus clinic.

Strauss killed himself in 2005.

Two lawsuits filed by dozens of plaintiffs allege school officials were aware of concerns about Strauss but didn’t stop him.

The university says the lawsuits are in mediation.