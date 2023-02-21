Report: Police respond to alleged trespasser at John Mayer’s home

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

John Mayer was said to have avoided a scary situation when a stranger wandered onto his property in Los Angeles.

Page Six reports the singer’s security spotted the intruder and called police. The outlet spoke with the Los Angeles Police Department, who confirmed the incident took place and that police were dispatched to John’s home.

The department declined to provide further information. It is unknown if the investigation is ongoing at this time.

Mayer’s team hasn’t responded to the outlet’s request for comment.

TMZ was first to report on the incident and claimed police didn’t enter John’s home and instead combed the grounds for the alleged intruder. It was reported a police helicopter was used to search from above, but no arrests were made after the search failed to locate the suspect.

Sources told the outlet that authorities didn’t believe the stranger entered the singer’s home and that its security system wasn’t triggered.

