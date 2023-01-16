Report: Selena Gomez is dating a member of The Chainsmokers

Selena Gomez at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards — Christopher Polk/NBC

Selena Gomez famously sang “The Heart Wants What It Wants” and, according to a new report, she wants The Chainsmokers‘ Drew Taggart.

Us Weekly claims the pair are dating and that sources say the two aren’t going to extreme efforts to keep their relationship off the radar. “They aren’t trying to hide their romance by sneaking around at members only clubs,” the insider spilled, adding they are “very casual and low-key” while “having a lot of fun together.”

As for how the two have been spending time, the spy claims Selena and Drew “go bowling and to the movies.”

“Selena can hardly keep her hands off him,” they continued.

The rumored romance comes a few months after Drew, who is 33, broke off his “casual summer fling” with Steve Jobs‘ 24-year-old daughter, Eve Jobs.

As for Selena, who is 30, she appears to have stayed out of the dating game after her highly publicized breakup with Justin Bieber in 2018. She had been linked to several singers, such as Niall Horan and Zedd, but those romances were never confirmed.

It wasn’t revealed how Selena and Drew met or how long they’ve reportedly been an item.

