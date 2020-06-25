Report: Women More Hesitant To Have Kids During Pandemic
A new survey suggests women are thinking twice before trying to have children during the ongoing pandemic. 34 percent of women say they have delayed plans to get pregnant, or decided to have fewer children, according to researchers with the Guttmacher Institute. However, women also say they’re having a harder time getting access to birth control during the pandemic – especially women of color. Has the pandemic made you rethink having kids? Parents – what are some of the challenges you face raising kids during the pandemic?