Reporter Calls in Sick But Accidentally Emails Entire Company of 197 Stations Across the Country. Hilarious Reactions Ensue
All Nick wanted to do is let his bosses know he wasn’t feeling good and wouldn’t be in today. Unfortunately, instead of just emailing his superiors, he sent the email to the ‘breaking news’ mailbox of every TV station in the company, all 197 of them!
The other stations decided to have some fun with him so prayers and wishes for a speedy recovery started pouring in from total strangers! Candle light vigils were held and videos sent and #PrayersForNick spread across the country!
Nick had a good laugh and then responded by saying ‘When calling in sick don’t email ___’. Fortunately, he seems to be feeling better and should be back to work soon! Ironically, no one at his station got the email so his bosses didn’t even hear directly from him that he was sick!