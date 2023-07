A TV reporter ended up being the “breaking news” story she was covering! Valerie Bell works for WBMA in Birmingham, Alabama, and was covering what she thought was a domestic violence incident near a lake. But hiding behind her while she was getting details from the sheriff was her firefighter boyfriend, Blake, who was holding a ring box down on one knee.

How it all went down… Here I was, thinking I was going to breaking news @abc3340, but little did I know, it was all part of a massive collaborative plan to pull off one heck of a surprise. Can’t wait to spend forever with you. I’m the most lucky girl. #BecomingBjornson pic.twitter.com/Md0P5yShxx — Valerie Bell (@ValerieBellTV) July 1, 2023