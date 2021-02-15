Republic Services Provides $100,000 Grant to Local Habitat for Humanity Office
MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – They want to do more than pick up your trash once a week.
And at the Republic Services regional office headquartered in Massillon, it’s more than just words.
The Republic Services Charitable Foundation is providing a $100,000 grant to Canton-based Habitat for Humanity East Central Ohio, assisting them in their efforts to serve more than the 500 families they have already helped out.
There were 11 such grants awarded around the country.
Republic has a 35-percent footprint in the local residential and commercial market.