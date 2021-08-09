Republic Steel Fined, Ordered to Stop Leaded Production for Lead Emissions
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – One day after a court order was issued, spelling out fines and other penalties for violations of lead emissions, air monitors near Republic Steel registered high levels of the metal in the air.
That has the state EPA fining the Canton company $50,000 and ordering them to cease production of leaded steel until the source of the emissions is corrected.
The court order was issued July 2.
The next day, a reading just over 1.5 micrograms was detected.
There was also a violation on July 9.
The fine is $25,000 per occurence.
Results of the air samples were not available until the end of last month.