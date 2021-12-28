      Weather Alert

Resident, 2 Firefighters Injured in Two Canton House Fires

Dec 28, 2021 @ 8:27am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton resident was sent to the hospital in critical condition from a fire early Monday morning.

That fire at his home at the corner of Hamilton Avenue and Whitetail Trail NE, near Georgetown Road.

There was a firefighter injury there.

Same goes for a fire in the 1200 block of Rowland Avenue NE Sunday afternoon.

The firefighters were treated and released from the hospital.

No damage estimates on those fires.

They’re both under investigation.

