‘Resident Evil’ Movie Reboot Cast Announced
Resident Evil is the latest movie franchise set to get the good ole reboot, and the cast and plot have just been announced. First of all, the reboot plans to stay true to the video game series, set in 1998 and filled with horror like the video games.
Fans seem to be pleased with the mixture of new and familiar faces for the reboot, and the new director hopes to bring in not only the fans who love Milla Jovovich, but also those that loved the video game franchise. There’s no release date for the reboot. Which did you like more, the Resident Evil video games or the movies?