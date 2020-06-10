Residents Turn Out for Ministers’ Event, Black Pastors to Meet With City Leaders
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A group of Canton ministers meets with the police chief and other city leaders on Wednesday, discussing issues that the African American community has with policing in the city.
Reverend Walter Moss says they have about ten different items to discuss.
Reverend Moss was at an event at Trinity Gospel Temple Tuesday night, where ministers from various denominations in the area spoke about how the killing of George Floyd has impacted them and their faith communities.
About 50 people turned out, seated in the hot parking lot of the church.
There was also the usual protest downtown Tuesday night.