Restaurant, Other Trade Groups Concerned About Minimum Wage Proposal
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC, ONN) – As Washington gets back to business as usual following the Inauguration, the thorny issues will return, like raising the minimum wage.
The Ohio Restaurant Association says the Biden administration proposal to raise the low end of the wage scale to $15 an hour will kill some small businesses, especially if the increase is not rolled out gradually.
The federal minimum is now $7.25; Ohio’s is $8.80.
Association President John Barker says a “lesser evil” might be a phased-in wage increase.