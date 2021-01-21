      Weather Alert

Restaurant, Other Trade Groups Concerned About Minimum Wage Proposal

Jan 21, 2021 @ 5:52am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC, ONN) – As Washington gets back to business as usual following the Inauguration, the thorny issues will return, like raising the minimum wage.

The Ohio Restaurant Association says the Biden administration proposal to raise the low end of the wage scale to $15 an hour will kill some small businesses, especially if the increase is not rolled out gradually.

The federal minimum is now $7.25; Ohio’s is $8.80.

Association President John Barker says a “lesser evil” might be a phased-in wage increase.

Popular Posts
woman scanning check
When Might $1,400 Stimulus Checks Arrive?
Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne To Be Pardoned by Trump
Covid vaccine
Microsoft, Salesforce And Oracle Back Plan To Develop A Digital Covid Vaccination
AJR
Listen- Dave and Jimmy: Behind The Song With AJR's 'Bang!'
Chipotle Introduces The ‘Shawn Mendes Bowl’