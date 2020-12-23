Results of Deer Gun Season, As Archery Continues
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – 175,000 deer have been harvested in Ohio since the start of the archery season in early October.
That includes over 15,000 deer taken during the Bonus Gun Weekend this past Saturday and Sunday.
The archery season continues through February 7.
47-percent of the total deer harvest was taken by archers.
The Division of Wildlife says there are bag limits, but they generally are not restrictive, especially if you’re willing to travel.
Tuscarawas was the top county for the Bonus Weekend hunt; Carroll was 6th.
Here are the numbers from the weekend:
A county list of all white-tailed deer checked by hunters during the 2020 two-day deer-gun hunting season is shown below. The first number following the county’s name shows the harvest numbers for 2020, and the three-year average of deer harvested in 2017, 2018, 2019 is in parentheses. A three-year average provides a better overall comparison to this year’s harvest numbers, eliminating year-to-year variation because of weather, misaligned season dates, crop harvest, and other unavoidable factors. Harvest numbers below are raw data and subject to change.
Adams: 214 (168); Allen: 75 (75); Ashland: 331 (276); Ashtabula: 572 (460); Athens: 250 (203); Auglaize: 74 (64); Belmont: 247 (222); Brown: 189 (156); Butler: 108 (71); Carroll: 422 (336); Champaign: 106 (78); Clark: 54 (40); Clermont: 178 (132); Clinton: 48 (54); Columbiana: 367 (281); Coshocton: 521 (399); Crawford: 94 (95); Cuyahoga: 13 (4); Darke: 51 (59); Defiance: 179 (168); Delaware: 88 (77); Erie: 60 (60); Fairfield: 166 (125); Fayette: 19 (21); Franklin: 39 (27); Fulton: 54 (55); Gallia: 189 (141); Geauga: 192 (118); Greene: 77 (52); Guernsey: 421 (268); Hamilton: 58 (37); Hancock: 102 (97); Hardin: 111 (122); Harrison: 369 (259); Henry: 50 (66); Highland: 213 (177); Hocking: 211 (163); Holmes: 355 (307); Huron: 222 (213); Jackson: 175 (180); Jefferson: 222 (148); Knox: 442 (328); Lake: 54 (38); Lawrence: 133 (86); Licking: 442 (299); Logan: 143 (164); Lorain: 184 (175); Lucas: 14 (21); Madison: 51 (44); Mahoning: 181 (144); Marion: 85 (74); Medina: 176 (150); Meigs: 281 (189); Mercer: 57 (57); Miami: 57 (52); Monroe: 201 (174); Montgomery: 48 (34); Morgan: 240 (157); Morrow: 125 (115); Muskingum: 364 (291); Noble: 247 (175); Ottawa: 42 (35); Paulding: 104 (107); Perry: 199 (168); Pickaway: 45 (54); Pike: 110 (103); Portage: 187 (158); Preble: 63 (83); Putnam: 52 (48); Richland: 292 (272); Ross: 212 (166); Sandusky: 64 (65); Scioto: 148 (150); Seneca: 158 (183); Shelby: 83 (78); Stark: 270 (219); Summit: 69 (43); Trumbull: 364 (299); Tuscarawas: 598 (400); Union: 56 (65); Van Wert: 40 (48); Vinton: 162 (151); Warren: 65 (66); Washington: 282 (190); Wayne: 192 (167); Williams: 154 (147); Wood: 69 (68); Wyandot: 112 (109).
2020 Total: 15,203
Three-Year Average Total: (12,461)