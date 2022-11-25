Retail Group Expects Biggest Holiday Shopping Season In 5 Years

WASHINGTON, DC (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Black Friday means the holiday shopping season is in full gear, but then how long have we been hearing about “Black Friday”?

It’s looking good though: the National Retail Federation says it could be the busiest shopping season since 2017.

Nationwide, 115,000 shoppers are expected to hit the stores on “Black Frioday”.

As for safety tips?

The AG’s office recommends researching the business you are buying from if it’s unfamiliar.

You can start with the Better Business Bureau.

Know the company’s return policy.

And watch your bank and charge accounts for any unexpected charges.