Retail Merchants Group: Be Careful When Shopping Online
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Many people have already started their Christmas shopping.
If you’re doing so online, beware the pitfalls.
The Ohio Council of Retail Merchants says if you don’t know who the seller is and whether or not to trust them, you don’t really know if there is a product.
A bill in the State House would require sellers to identify where larger-priced items are coming from.
The council says this is now a huge problem.