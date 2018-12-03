A former Stark County coroner has passed away: 83-year-old Dr PS Murthy died of a heart attack in Connecticut over the weekend; he was visiting his daughter there… Doctor Murthy had been with the coroner’s office since 1993, being initially hired as chief deputy coroner; he was first elected to the office in 2004, but stepped down in 2017 for health reasons.
Commissioner Janet Creighton told WHBC he was a kind and gentle soul who did so much to move the coroner’s office forward. She said he will be sorely missed and offered condolences to his family.
Retired Stark County Coroner Passes Away
