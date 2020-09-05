Retro Super Mario Games being Released for Nintendo Switch
There’s big news for Nintendo Switch players who still enjoy old school gaming: Nintendo has announced it’s releasing “Super Mario 64,” “Super Mario Sunshine” and “Super Mario Galaxy” for the video game platform.
The re-releases will be part of “Super Mario 3D All-Stars,” which Nintendo officials say will drop sometime this month. The company has already released a revamped version of the original “Super Mario All-Stars,” which comprises “Super Mario Brothers,” “Super Mario Brothers 2,” “Super Mario Brothers 3” and “Super Mario: The Lost Levels.”
The outpouring of retro Mario games is part of Super Mario Brothers’ 35th anniversary celebration, which will also include the releases of “Super Mario Brothers 35,” “Super Mario 3D World plus Bowser’s Fury” and “Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit,” Nintendo has revealed.
What’s your favorite Super Mario Brothers game? Should Hollywood take another shot at bringing Super Mario Brothers to the big screen?