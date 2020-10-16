Revered Nursing Statue at Affinity Set to Be Moved
MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The statue of a nurse at the entrance of the shuttered Affinity Medical Center’s E/R will be moved soon.
Mayor Kathy Catazaro Perry says the bronze statue will be relocated to the Aultman Massillon campus on Wales Road NW.
An alternate location is the Massillon Museum.
That statue was dedicated in 1986 when the final class of the Massillon Community Hospital School of Nursing graduated.
The hospital building is on the auction block on Sunday.