Reviews for “Venom” Are In…

The critics have reviewed the new film, “Venom,” and it seems that they weren’t wowed.

Tom Hardy stars in the film and so so far the movie has only garnered a 30% on Rotten Tomatoes. Peter Bradshaw of The Guardian says the movie is “riddled with poison of dullness.”

To make matters worse, a Variety magazine critic called it “a derivative and generically plotted new comic-book origin story.”

There were some critics that kind of liked it and gave the film a B and C+.

Does this really come as a surprise to anyone, though? What is the point of making a stand-alone movie about Venom when it isn’t canon in the Spiderman film universe? The whole thing was a strange idea to me from the beginning.