Reviews for “Venom” Are In…
By Sarah Peters
|
Oct 3, 2018 @ 7:20 AM

The critics have reviewed the new film, “Venom,” and it seems that they weren’t wowed.
Tom Hardy stars in the film and so so far the movie has only garnered a 30% on Rotten Tomatoes. Peter Bradshaw of The Guardian says the movie is “riddled with poison of dullness.”
To make matters worse, a Variety magazine critic called it “a derivative and generically plotted new comic-book origin story.”
There were some critics that kind of liked it and gave the film a B and C+.

Does this really come as a surprise to anyone, though? What is the point of making a stand-alone movie about Venom when it isn’t canon in the Spiderman film universe? The whole thing was a strange idea to me from the beginning.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Is Toys R Us Coming Back?? Quinn Says: Harry Potter World Announces New Roller Coaster Quinn Explains: What is Bowsette and Why is She Everywhere? Netflix Review: “Hilda” is a Whimsical Adventure Game Review: Spiderman for the PS4 is a Masterpiece Watch now! The new Mary Poppins Trailer is here!