Reward Offered in the Na’Kia Crawford Homicide
AKRON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Summit County Crime Stoppers INC. tells WHBC News that it is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for the shooting death of Na’Kia Crawford.
Crawford, a recent graduate from North High School, was fatally shot at the intersection of N. Howard Street and East North Street on Sunday afternoon.
Dr. Cliff Deveny, CEO of Summa Health, is reportedly chipping in an extra $25,000 to the Crime Stoppers to be offered as additional reward money. Crawford’s family is also offering up to $20,000 as well.
Detectives are asking for tips and information that would ultimately result in an arrest of the individual or individuals responsible. They are looking for information that includes possible license plates, names or witnesses.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip, The Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677). You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES).