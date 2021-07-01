      Weather Alert

Ribbon Cut at Canton Campus of Foodbank, More Services to Come

Jul 1, 2021 @ 4:46pm

CANTON, Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC) – The place is so big it took over 20 people to cut the ribbon.

It was a big day Thursday at the new Akron Canton Regional Foodbank Stark County campus on Cherry Avenue near 12th Street NE in Canton.

the first order was loaded onto a foodbank vehicle, and the 200 in attendance took a tour.

Shelly Hinton observes as Dan Flowers loads items into a time capsule that will be opened on the Foodbank’s 75th anniversary in 35 years. (Courtesy Akron Canton Regional Food Bank)

President Dan Flowers says a 2014 food insecurity study by the Stark Community Foundation was the impetus for the Akron-based organization to locate a distribution center in Canton.

The campus is not fully operational yet.

The food pantry inside the massive 40,000 square foot building won’t be open until next month.

And, a teaching kitchen and community room are also coming.

