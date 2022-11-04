Mix 94.1 Logo

Ribbon Cut for Center for Performance at HOF Village

November 4, 2022 5:10AM EDT
Share
Ribbon Cut for Center for Performance at HOF Village

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A ribbon-cutting Thursday for the Center for Performance at the Hall of Fame Village.

Given COVID, it was the first real opportunity to celebrate a new asset at the Village.

President and CEO Michael Crawford says being built with athletic events in mind, any large gathering can take place there, and they have.

The Center for Performance is said to be the largest domed facility of its kind in the country.

WHBC News

He says Phase two of the Village project is moving along, with some more football-themed groundbreakings: a waterpark and hotel.

Popular Posts

1

Don't get freaked out, but Mix 94-1 may literally be haunted
2

Tom Brady Releases Official Statement On Divorce
3

Why The Massillon Tigers Are Called Paper Champions
4

The True Story Behind Netflix’s Most-Watched Series “The Watcher”
5

Working From Home Credited For Latest Baby Boom