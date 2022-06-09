Ricky Martin gives rainbow stamp of approval on Christina Aguilera allyship: “She uses her voice for us”
Christina Aguilera, who is headlining LA Pride this Saturday, regularly uses her platform to advocate for the LGBTQ+ community. According to Ricky Martin, artists from that community appreciate what the “Beautiful” singer has done for them.
“Christina is a force! Her voice has become synonymous with greatness and the most commendable thing is that [after] becoming one of the most successful female artists of all time, she uses her voice as a constant ally to the LGBTQ+ community,” he told People.
He continued to gush, “She is an amazing mother, a businesswoman and a proud Latina.”
The two collaborated on the track “Nobody Wants to Be Lonely” in 2001, a time when Ricky was fending off rumors about his sexuality. The “Livin’ La Vida Loca” singer publicly came out as gay in 2010. In 2017 he married husband Jwan Yosef.
Christina previously told the outlet of her advocacy, “Being an LGBTQ+ ally is not something that’s short-lived. It’s in my DNA.” She added of her connection with the community, “We’ve all come from struggle; We’ve all had to fight to be heard.”
She takes the L.A. State Historic Park stage on June 11.
Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.