Ricky Martin to star in new Apple TV+ show 'Mrs. American Pie'

May 23, 2022 @ 3:00pm

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Ricky Martin will soon be livin’ la vida Apple. He’s set to star in an Apple TV+ comedy series called Mrs. American Pie.

Ricky will play the male lead, Robert, in the series, which is executive produced by Laura Dern. Dern also stars, as do Kristin Wiig and Allison Janney.

According to Deadline, the 10-part series, based on the novel of the same name, is set in 1969 and is about a woman, played by Wiig, who tries to worm her way into Palm Beach high society.

Ricky’s last big TV role was as Antonio D’Amico in the acclaimed FX drama The Assassination of Gianni Versace.

