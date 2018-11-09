Right Now, “Avengers 4” Is Three Hours Long
By Sarah Peters
|
Nov 9, 2018 @ 6:59 AM

The anticipation surrounding “Avengers 4” is still big, and now that the run time of the film has been revealed it’s bound to get bigger. According to the film’s director, Joe Russo, the film is currently about three hours long.  “I’d say it could easily be a three hour film,” Joe responded to a fan. “But I think that, you know, we’re very hard on the material. We like it to play at a certain pace. I’m sure that we’ll squeeze it.”  You’ll have to wait until May of next year to see exactly how long the film will last.  Would you have a problem if “Avengers 4” was three hours?

