Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Have First Child

May 19, 2022 @ 10:30pm

It’s a boy!

Congratulations to Rihanna and A$AP Rocky on the birth of their first baby together; a baby boy.

Even though we’re just hearing this great news, her baby’s birthday is May 13th! Congratulations!!

