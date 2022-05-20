Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Have First Child

It’s a boy!
Congratulations to Rihanna and A$AP Rocky on the birth of their first baby together; a baby boy.
Even though we’re just hearing this great news, her baby’s birthday is May 13th! Congratulations!!