Rihanna Claps Back At Fan Who Said Voting Doesn’t Change Anything
Many celebrities used their platforms to remind fans of primary elections that were being held on Tuesday, June 2. Rihanna was one such celebrity who took to her socials to encourage voting.
“VOTE. Ya ain’t got sh*t else to do man!” the singer penned in a caption to a photo that listed the eight states holding elections along with D.C. “Get yo ass off the couch and go vote!!! I don’t wanna hear another excuse!! Stop believing that your vote and voice don’t matter! This the illest way to protest…vote for the change you want!!!” Rihanna wrote. Most of her fans applauded her call to action, but one fan responded with, “Voting ain’t gon change sh_t!” Rihanna swiftly responded with, “Sick of hearing this! Ya knew what ain’t gon change sh*t? Not doing sh*t?”
How do you feel about voting? Will you vote in November?