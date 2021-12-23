Rihanna Has A Wax Figure At Madame Tussauds’
Not sure who did the Rihanna wax figures at Madame Tussauds’ Museum but it’s clear they’ve never seen Rihanna.
The wax museum hasn’t been on point with a figure in a while, they botched Beyoncé and were involved in a dispute over the Michael Jackson figure.
However, the Rihanna wax figure looks nothing like the singer, the only thing Madam Tussauds got right were the tattoos. To be fair the figure was unveiled in Berlin, Germany so yeah, there’s that.
Who do you think the Madame Tussauds’ Rihanna wax figure looks like?