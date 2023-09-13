Rita Ora to replace Nicole Scherzinger on ‘The Masked Singer’ panel next year

One pop diva is subbing for another on Fox’s The Masked Singer.

Rita Ora will replace Nicole Scherzinger on the panel for season 11 of the popular reality singing competition. In the new trailer for season 10, which starts September 27, you can see a preview of her stint on the show, which starts in 2024.

But Nicole hasn’t quit the show — she’s just taking the season off to perform in a production of Sunset Boulevard in London’s West End, the U.K. equivalent of Broadway.

Rita is well prepared to fill in for Nicole, since she’s a panelist on The Masked Singer U.K., and has also judged The Voice Australia and The X Factor U.K.

The British singer, who’s married to Oscar-winning filmmaker Taika Waititi, released her third album, You & I, in July.

