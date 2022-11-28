RM reveals he collaborated with Anderson .Paak, Erykah Badu for debut solo album

Photo Courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC

RM released the track list for his forthcoming solo effort Indigo, which revealed he collaborated with Silk Sonic‘s Anderson .Paak as well as Erykah Badu.

The K-pop artist revealed his album’s track listing on Instagram. In all, Indigo consists of 10 tracks, and according to a press release, RM teamed with artists of different genres to showcase “their own unique colors and individuality.”

The Korean rapper teams with the “Bag Lady” singer on the album’s first single titled “Yun.” As for .Paak, he features on the album’s second track, “Still Life.”

To date, RM has not released a song off Indigo nor has he teased any song snippets.

﻿Indigo﻿ arrives Friday, December 2. Although this is his first solo album, RM previously released two mixtapes: an eponymous work in 2015 as well as 2018’s Mono.

