(WHBC) – Canton drivers should be aware of a road closure that begins on Thursday.

Mahoning Road NE will be closed between 13th Street NE and Edward Ave NE from Thursday through Saturday, December 6th, 7th, and 8th, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The City of Canton Engineering Department says the closure is necessary as crews will be working on trenching and replacing gas lines.

All area businesses will be open. A detour will be posted.

People are being urged to avoid the area if possible.