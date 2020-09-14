ROADWORK: Closures in North Canton, Pike Township
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The ongoing improvement project along East Maple Street in North Canton means the closure of the bridge over the West Branch of Nimishillen Creek for a month and a half starting Monday, according to Mayor Stephan Wilder.
The bridge just east of Marquardt Avenue SE is being rehabbed as part of the $2 million project updating streets and sidewalks along East Maple.
Also, Dueber Avenue south of Fohl Road in Pike Township is closing for four weeks starting today for a pipe replacement project.